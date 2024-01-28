KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The number of flood victims taking shelter at 15 temporary relief centres in Terengganu, Pahang, Kelantan and Johor dropped to 1,340 people as of noon today compared to 1,684 people reported this morning.

According to the report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), Terengganu still has the highest number of evacuees, with 1,283 people housed at 12 relief centres in Dungun.

The number of victims in Johor decreased significantly from 235 to 29, accommodated at a centre in Kota Tinggi, while in Pahang, 28 people were housed at a centre in Rompin.

Meanwhile, several rivers are still at the danger level, such as Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi (Johor); Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah); Sungai Rompin (Pahang), Sungai Arau (Perlis), Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah), Sungai Klang in Petaling (Selangor), Sungai Dungun and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

A total of 25 roads are closed due to floods, damaged bridges and collapsed roads, including Trolak Selatan in Batang Padang, Perak; Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor and Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor. — Bernama

