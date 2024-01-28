KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The number of flood evacuees in Terengganu, Pahang and Johor continued to drop to 980 people housed in 10 temporary relief centres as of 8 tonight, compared with 1,114 people reported in the afternoon.

According to the latest disaster report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, Terengganu recorded a total of 923 people from 275 families currently accommodated in seven relief centres in Dungun.

In Johor, 29 people are still housed in a relief centre in Kota Tinggi, while in Pahang, 28 people are still taking shelter at two relief centres in Rompin.

It also said that a survey of the situation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that several rivers are still at a dangerous level, namely in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis, Sabah, Selangor and Terengganu.

The rivers include Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi (Johor); Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah); Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas (Kelantan); Sungai Rompin and Sungai Pahang (Pahang), Sungai Arau (Perlis), Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah); Sungai Klang in Petaling (Selangor); Sungai Dungun and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu (Terengganu).

The report also said that 25 roads are closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and landslide incidents, including Trolak Selatan in Batang Padang, Perak; Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor and Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor. — Bernama

