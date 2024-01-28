KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds which are expected to occur in several areas in four states until 11pm tomorrow.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said the areas forecast to be affected include Kuala Selangor and Hulu Langat in Selangor; Jelebu (Negeri Sembilan) and Mersing (Johor).

Similar conditions are also expected in Sarawak, covering Kuching, Serian and Samarahan for the same period. — Bernama

