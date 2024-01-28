MELAKA, Jan 28 — The Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM) has allocated a sum of RM14,740,526 to assist the asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) and Mualaf (Muslim converts) this year, according to the state deputy executive councillor for education, higher education, and religious affairs, Rosli Abdullah.

He said that the allocation has increased by 12.3 per cent or RM1.803 million compared to last year to help uplift the living standards of the targeted groups.

“This allocation will be channelled through various forms of assistance such as education, welfare, monthly food provisions, medical aid, and support for Muslim converts’ children. The increase also involves monthly food assistance and self-support allowances for them in higher education institutions,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the Appreciation Ceremony for the Excellence of Fardhu Ain Mualaf in the State of Melaka for the Year 2024/1445 Hijrah held here today.

Also present were Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) director, Datuk Badaruddin Mohd Kassim, and MAIM’s Baitulmal manager, Mohd Hairulamin Mohd Sis. — Bernama

