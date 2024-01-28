KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the assault of a man in Lorong Ikan Emas 6, Ampang, here on Tuesday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the suspects, comprising two men and three women in their 20s and 30s, were picked up in Ampang, Selangor and Taman Puteri Wangsa in Johor Bharu, Johor on Friday and yesterday.

He said the incident happened when the victim and his friend went to Ampang to settle a misunderstanding with one of the suspects.

“In the 10.15am incident, the victim was beaten unconscious and his friend sent him to Hospital Selayang,” he said in a statement today.

He said one of the suspects had nine criminal records and was on the wanted list.

“Police have remanded the five individuals for seven days until February 2 and are looking for two more suspects,” he added. — Bernama

