PASIR MAS, Jan 28 — A male detainee who escaped from the Pasir Mas Court lock up was apprehended at 2.30 pm today.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Kama Azural Mohamed said the detainee, Muhammad Hasenan Mohd Hashim, 32, was tracked down and re-arrested by the Pasir Mas Criminal Investigation Department Intelligence and Operations Division officer and several Pasir Mas police station task force members.

“The fugitive was found in his aunt’s house in Kampung Kubang Badak here, within five kilometres from the court and we are conducting further investigations,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Kama Azural the police received a call at 10.45 am about the detaine’s escape that occurred 10 minutes prior while he was being taken from his cell.

“He was uncuffed and immediately ran out towards the front gate of the court before escaping near the Rumah Dodol Pasir Mas,” he said, adding that the fugitive had been arrested on Jan 25 under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and also for being wanted for a case involving Section 39C(1) of the same Act.

The suspect was in the process of being brought to court to be charged when he escaped and subsequently an operation was conducted that involved 11 road blocks that began at11.30 am involving all police personnel and he was apprehended at 2.30 pm, he added. — Bernama

