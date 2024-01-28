KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has been prudent and deliberate in making decisions throughout the five years of His Majesty’s reign, said the King’s legal advisor Datuk Abdul Rahman Putra Taha.

He said the King’s strong personality is portrayed through His Majesty’s calm demeanor in facing political and constitutional crises by inviting the Malay Rulers to engage in discussions.

“This is His Majesty’s true strength. (His Majesty) makes his own decisions after getting all the facts and figures and necessary information,” he added.

Abdul Rahman Putra described Al-Sultan Abdullah as the right leader to helm the country during various crises plaguing the nation’s administration.

Advertisement

“He has navigated us through the storm,” he said, adding that Al-Sultan Abdullah’s credibility also inspired the publication of the e-book titled ‘Test of A King’ launched at Istana Negara today.

The 66-page e-book tells about His Majesty’s wisdom and dedication in steering the country through multiple challenges amid political uncertainties.

Former Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif, one of the e-book writers, said His Majesty had made the right decisions in the appointment of the eighth to the tenth Prime Ministers.

Advertisement

“What Tuanku (His Majesty) did on the appointment of the Prime Ministers is consistent with what the Court of Appeal and Federal Court have decided earlier in the case of Datuk Dr Zambry Abd Kadir vs Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin, which I was one of the judges.

“I am fortunate to be invited and to contribute an article in Tuanku’s book,” he said.

Similarly, former Malaysian Bar president Datuk Lim Chee Wee said it was a great honour to be invited as one of the writers, giving him a chance to summarise Al Sultan Abdullah’s wisdom from his point of view.

“This has been the most interesting brief I have ever given on the reign of Tuanku and what lessons we have learned from him.

“As I’ve said in the article, it is both unprecedented and precedent-setting, and we hope the precedent-setting by His Majesty would then serve the future monarchs in our country. It is a great honour to be a part of this,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah will end his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30. The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, will assume his role as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong from Jan 31. — Bernama