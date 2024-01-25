KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― The number of flood victims in Terengganu rose to 1,541 people from 468 families as of 6am today compared to 1,313 evacuees from 375 families last night.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Command Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), 31 temporary relief centres have been opened, with seven in Besut, four in Dungun, two in Kemaman and nine each in Hulu Terengganu and Setiu.

Nadma added that two new centres have been activated in Kuantan, Pahang to house 164 evacuees from 72 families while the number of flood victims in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan remained at 354 people from 122 families.

According to Nadma, the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station observation found that several rivers in six states are at the danger level, namely Sungai Muda in Sik and Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar (Kedah); Sungai Arau (Perlis); Sungai Besut, Sungai Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu and Setiu) in Terengganu; Sungai Rompin and Sungai Pahang Cameron Highlands (Pahang); Sungai Sarang Buaya (Johor); and Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah).

A total of 17 roads were closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and collapsed slopes, including Jalan Jamaluang in Batu Pahat, Johor, Jalan Boh in Cameron Highlands, Pahang and Jalan Sungai Cok-Chucuh Puteri in Kuala Krai, Kelantan. ― Bernama

