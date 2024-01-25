KUANTAN, Jan 25 ― A businessman who was reported missing while wading through flash floods in Sungai Lembing town here yesterday, was found dead early today.

Kuantan district police Chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the body of Lee Yie Chong, 62, was found at 12.45am today about 100 metres from where he was last seen.

“The victim was found in Kampung Jelihan Sungai Lembing and the case is classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement here today.

Lee, the owner of the 3D Sungai Lembing shop was reported missing at around 7pm yesterday while wading through waist-deep water with his wife and son to get to the family car, which was parked on a higher ground, to go home.

The victim, who was walking in the middle between his wife and child, is said to have complained of fatigue before being swept away by the strong current.

Earlier, the family members were said to be moving goods in the shop to the upper floor due to the flood and were wading through the flood waters to go home after completing the task.

Flash floods hit Sungai Lembing town yesterday following continuous heavy rain. ― Bernama