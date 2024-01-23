SHAH ALAM, Jan 23 — A woman had a scare during heavy rain at Batu Nilam 34, Bukit Tinggi in Klang when a tree toppled on several vehicles including the car she was driving this afternoon.

Assistant director of Selangor Fire and Rescue operations division Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the woman was however, unhurt and managed to exit her car before firefighters arrived.

Earlier, he dispatched six personnel from the Port Klang fire and rescue station after receiving a distress call at 4.49pm.

“At the scene, a fallen tree had hit about four vehicles including the victim’s car and the firemen finished removing the tree at 6.22pm,” he said. — Bernama

