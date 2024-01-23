GEORGE TOWN, Jan 23 — Police have recorded a statement from an inspector from Perak who was involved in an incident whereby a woman claimed she was pushed before both fell into the sea at KM2.8 of the Penang Bridge here on January 15.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said police recorded a statement from the 37-year-old police officer who is still receiving treatment at a private hospital here.

“So far, we have recorded statements from the senior police officer and 12 other individuals including the woman, the hospital doctor on duty and several witnesses of the incident.

“We have yet to complete the investigations in the case that is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder,” he told Bernama today.

He said the senior police officer suffered head injuries and fractured his left shoulder.

Early media reports said the woman claimed she was shoved before falling from the Penang Bridge during a confrontation with her male friend who is an inspector from Perak, at the bridge stopover heading towards Perai.

In the episode at about 7.45pm, the quick action of a soldier who dived in from the bridge managed to save the stricken couple from drowning with the help of a fishing boat. — Bernama

