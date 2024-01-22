KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The flood situation in Segamat, Johor, has shown improvement as of noon today, with only 19 people taking shelter at a relief centre compared to 43 this morning.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Command Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), several rivers are still at the danger level with a rising trend.

These rivers include Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi, Johor, Sungai Kedah (Kota Setar, Kedah), Sungai Arau (Arau, Perlis) and Sungai Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Terengganu).

At the same time, Sungai Jemaluang (Mersing, Johor) and Sungai Duyong (Jasin, Melaka) are at the warning level but with a downward trend. — Bernama

