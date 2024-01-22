LABUAN, Jan 22 — The RM125 million coastal road project spanning from Membedai to Tanjung Aru was officially handed over to the Works Ministry (KKR) today.

The coastal road was previously under the jurisdiction of the Department of Federal Territories (JWP).

The handing over was witnessed by Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The primary objective of constructing this 4.8km coastal road is to provide an alternative route connecting the northern region of the island to the Labuan town centre.

This vital artery links Membedai and Tanjung Aru, traversing through various residential areas and villages, including Kampung Nagalang, Kampung Kerupang 1, 2, and 3.

Opened to the public on February 1, 2022, following its gazettement at the end of January 2022, the project, initiated on December 19, 2017, under the 11th Malaysia Plan, has already benefited a significant portion of the island’s road users, particularly those in Kampung Tanjung Aru, Nagalang, and Kerupang 1, 2, and 3.

Ahmad Maslan said the KKR has appointed a new concession company for the road’s maintenance.

“With the completion of the coastal road project, Labuan residents stand to benefit immensely, coupled with the appointment of the concession company responsible for its ongoing maintenance,” he said at the Handover of Ownership of Road Assets ceremony in Jalan Nagalang here today.

Ahmad Maslan also announced various infrastructure upgrades scheduled for this year in this island, which include the enhancement of the three-way junction at Jalan Mohammad Salleh — Penghulu Tuah, with an estimated expenditure of RM1.62 million.

Additionally, there are plans to address safety concerns at the Bebuloh Road junction — Jalan Kinabenuwa, with a budget of RM350,000.

Other proposed improvements encompass the installation of a pedestrian crossing with traffic lights (RM250,000) and enhancements to Bebuloh Road (SK Bebuloh) amounting to RM250,000.

Ahmad Maslan lauded the Labuan Public Works Department (PWD) for their commitment and dedication, highlighting that the successful completion of the project underscored their unwavering efforts.

Meanwhile, JWP Director-General Datuk Noridah Abdul Rahim noted that the coastal road would not only enhance Labuan’s connectivity but also alleviate traffic congestion along Jalan Pohon Batu and Jalan Tun Mustapha leading to the town centre.

She said the coastal road project was included in the Labuan Infrastructure Plan 2030 and it had been presented in the Outcome Evaluation Committee under the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department.

“It has achieved a score of 91.23 per cent, which significantly exceeded the target for the output, and outcome of the project significantly exceeding the target,” she said. — Bernama