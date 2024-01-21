KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — A total of 120 flood evacuees are still housed in three temporary relief centres in Johor and Sarawak as at noon.

According to the latest disaster report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, two relief centres in Betong, Sarawak which housed 404 people from 120 families have been closed.

Only one relief centre in Bintulu which accommodates 55 people from 27 families is still operating.

The number of evacuees in Johor remained unchanged at 65 people from 19 families housed in two relief centres in Segamat.

Meanwhile, a survey of the situation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that several rivers are at a dangerous level, namely Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi, Johor; Sungai Kedah (Kota Setar, Kedah); Sungai Arau (Arau, Perlis); and Sungai Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Terengganu).

The report also said that 18 roads are closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and landslide incidents including Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor; Jalan Timur-Barat in Hulu Perak, Perak and Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu. — Bernama

