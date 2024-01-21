KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The number of flood evacuees in Sarawak increased slightly to 459 people this morning compared to 444 victims last night.

According to the latest disaster report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, of the total, 404 victims from 120 families were housed at two relief centres in Betong, while 55 victims from 27 families were taking shelter at a centre in Bintulu.

In Johor, the number of evacuees housed at two relief centres in Segamat remained unchanged at 65 victims from 19 families.

Meanwhile, observations at the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station show that several rivers are at danger levels, namely Sungai Johor (Kota Tinggi, Johor), Sungai Kedah (Kota Setar, Kedah), Sungai Arau (Arau, Perlis) and Sungai Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Terengganu).

Advertisement

Nadma also said 18 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Raya Timur Barat in Hulu Perak, Perak; Jalan Bukit Besi-Dungun in Dungun, Terenganu and Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor. — Bernama

Advertisement