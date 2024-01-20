KOTA BARU, Jan 20 — Kelantan police have arrested two local men aged 25 and 26 suspected to be loan sharks for splashing red paint on the home of borrower on January 18.

State police chief Datuk Muhammad Zaki Harun said the arrests were made after a victim reported that his house had been splashed with red paint by the suspects on January 14.

According to the victim, he had borrowed RM300 through an application in 2021 and repaid a total of RM1,000.

However, the loan sharks demanded RM 10,000 from him, which he was unable to raise, leading to the application being cancelled.

Advertisement

“After investigating at the victim’s house, the police managed to get a lead and arrested the first suspect in front of a house in Kampung Padang Bonggor.

“Police then raided a restaurant in Padang Garong and arrested the second suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Police seized various items including a mobile phone, a Yamaha EgoS motorcycle, a pair of white shoes with red paint stains, and a 1.25-liter Fanta branded bottle containing red liquid suspected to be red paint.

Advertisement

‘“Both suspects have been remanded for four days until January 22 for further investigation under Section 5 (2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951,” he said. — Bernama