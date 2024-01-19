IPOH, Jan 19 ― Police are still conducting investigations to track down the suspect involved in the arson attack on the residence of Beruas Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham in Ayer Tawar, Manjung on January 10.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said so far, there have been no new arrests made in connection with the case.

“We are still investigating to trace the suspect. As of now, no new witnesses have been called and the investigation is focused in Perak,” he told Bernama today.

On Tuesday, the suspect remanded under Section 435 of the Penal Code for allegedly throwing a molotov cocktail into Ngeh’s residence was released on police bail.

Manjung district police chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah, in a statement, said the man would also become a witness if needed.

The police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer ASP Mohd Azalan Ab. Karim at 019-3927837 to assist in the investigation.

In the incident last Wednesday, a molotov cocktail was believed to have been thrown into Ngeh’s residence, resulting in a fire that destroyed one car and damaged two others. ― Bernama