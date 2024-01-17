KOTA KINABALU, Jan 17 — Sabah Umno, along with its allies in the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition and the Sabah opposition, is capable of springing a surprise outcome in the upcoming state election (PRN).

According to Sabah Umno information chief Datuk Suhaimi Haji Nasir, Umno possesses its own strength derived from grassroots support and the backing of the people, as does the BN coalition.

He said likewise, the opposition party in Sabah garners support from the urban and rural areas.

Suhaimi further explained that the focus should no longer be on political matters.

“Overthinking state politics may result in neglecting the Sabah state administration and failing to address the people’s issues, as the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government did.

“Within a span of three years, the state government, as announced by the Sabah finance minister, successfully accumulated a revenue of RM19.03 billion and received RM18.4 billion in federal development allocations.

“Despite having substantial funds, the people of Sabah continue to face problems with basic facilities such as roads, water and electricity.

“The condition of the roads is deplorable, filled with potholes and damages, causing frustration among the people. We haven’t even touched on the issues of water, electricity, and others. Instead of addressing these concerns, they are solely focused on politics and displaying ‘Sabah Maju Jaya’ signs throughout the state,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Suhaimi was commenting on GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s statement on Tuesday, expressing “no fear” towards the possible alliance of Umno and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) in the upcoming state election.

Last week, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that Sabah Umno has not engaged in discussions regarding cooperation with any party for the Sabah election.

In a message to Sabah Umno division leaders, Sabah Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin emphasised that the party’s current priority is to strengthen itself internally.

“Only after the state assembly is dissolved will they consider political cooperation with other parties,” Bung was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Suhaimi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Libaran, asserted that Hajiji’s statement clearly demonstrated his frustration regarding the potential political alliance between Umno and Warisan.

“Sabah Umno’s participation in the upcoming PRN is an internal matter and should not concern outsiders. Umno Sabah will collaborate with genuine and principled allies in our struggle, regardless of whether they are friends or opponents.

“GRS is fully prepared to dissolve the State Assembly at any given moment and face the 17th PRN head-on ... strengthening our frontline whether it is a one-on-one or a three-way contest,” he added.

Suhaimi explained to Sabah Umno that they have the “autonomy” to make their own preparations and select candidates who are loyal, avoiding any association with traitors.

“Winning through the support of a compromised community is not our objective,” he said. — Borneo Post