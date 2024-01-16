SANDAKAN, Jan 16 — A teacher was robbed of her belongings worth RM2,000 after her car was rammed by another vehicle from behind while she was on her way to work at the junction of Jalan Jambatan Merah on Jalan Utara here early this morning.

In a statement here this evening, Sandakan police chief ACP Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek said during the 5.30am incident, the 47 year-old teacher also dodged an attack by the robber who tried to hit her with a wooden stick after both drivers had stopped at the roadside and alighted from their respective vehicles.

“A struggle ensued between the robber and the victim, but the robber managed to grab the victim’s handbag and took off in his Toyota Camry car.

“The victim did not suffer any injuries and went straight to the Sandakan police station to lodge a report,” he said.

Abdul Fuad said police are tracking the suspect and seeking the public with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer at 013-9071709 to facilitate investigations. — Bernama

