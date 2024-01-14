MELAKA, Jan 14 — The cleanliness of public toilets in Melaka, especially those in shopping centres, has yet to reach a satisfactory level, with some even receiving a rating as low as one star.

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin said keeping clean toilets in crowded areas was crucial, as it not only reflects well on the respective premises but also Melaka’s reputation as a tourist destination.

“There are four-star toilets in our retail centres, but none are five stars.

“Maintaining cleanliness is crucial for visitors’ and tourists’ comfort, especially during the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024) campaign,” he told reporters at a free petrol refill programme at a petrol station in Krubong here today.

To boost awareness, particularly among premises owners throughout TMM2024, Rais said the state government would conduct a clean toilet challenge in the near future.

“We will conduct more unannounced visits to all locations with public toilets to evaluate their cleanliness level. This is not intended to punish anyone but to ensure the toilets are well-maintained.

“We hope this initiative will enhance public awareness regarding this matter,” he said.

Earlier, Rais, who is also Paya Rumput assemblyman, said that the free petrol refill programme was held at two petrol stations in Krubong and Tanjung Minyak, involving a total allocation of RM10,000. — Bernama