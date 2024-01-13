KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would like to moot a policy or law that will allow the government of the day to fulfill its full term in office and avoid any unwanted political turmoil.

Speaking on the Opposition’s insistence that the current government had bribed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to remain in office, Zahid said Malaysia had three prime ministers during the 15th Parliamentary Session that not only derailed the government but caused the people to suffer from a lack of direction and also caused poor management during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As such, he urged the Opposition to change their ways, or else history would repeat itself.

“They (Opposition) need a change of mindset and thinking. It was a very hard time for the people during Covid-19 and having three prime ministers in one term, nothing was done, the economy failed and we had no direction.

“So be it a dominant party or coalition I want to suggest that when a government is already in place and approved by the Agong it must stay till the end of its term or we will see a repeat of history and I don’t think this is a good thing for the people.

“Be more positive in this instance as politics are dynamic and pragmatic, in this situation we must be more open and think about the country and not use the people as a test subject for your political lust.

“Let us learn from the past, put aside our political differences for the benefit of the people,” said Zahid during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur.

On Thursday, Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin described allegations that the coalition attempted to bribe the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with RM1 billion to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government as “baseless, outrageous, and illogical slander”

On January 9, Anwar’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin called for an investigation into allegations that a PN leader had attempted to bribe influential figures and MPs to topple the unity government.

The blog post, which detailed these accusations, suggested that a PN leader had earmarked RM1 billion for bribes to sway government MPs.

Bersatu, however, has refuted these claims.