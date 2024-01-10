KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today confirmed it had recorded a statement from former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob regarding the alleged misuse of RM700 million in funds for promotion and publicity campaigns during the previous government’s administration.

It is understood that his statement was taken in the capital city today.

In a statement tonight, the MACC said statements were also recorded from Toh Puan Nai’mah Abdul Khalid — the wife of former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin — and their two children, Muhammad Amin Zainuddin and Muhammad Amir Zainuddin, at the MACC headquarters.

“The three individuals were called to record statements to ascertain several matters related to high-value assets within and outside the country registered under the companies belonging to them, and it is related to the investigation against Daim.

“MACC would like to clarify that a notice has been handed to Tun Daim under Section 36(1)(a) of the MACC Act 2009 on June 7, 2023, while a notice under Section 36(1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009 has also been handed to his family members,” the statement said.

Last February, the MACC initiated an investigation into Daim based on revelations and information from the Pandora Papers, and the investigation into his assets is still ongoing. — Bernama

