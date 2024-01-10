KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) has expressed its readiness to discuss issues related to the paddy and rice industry with the Office of Paddy and Rice Monitoring (KPB) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

MyCC stated that it submitted a written letter to KPB in October last year, indicating its willingness to engage in discussions to address any competition concerns.

The commission emphasised that it had not initiated any investigations into parties in the paddy and rice industry and had not received information from any parties, particularly KPB.

A meeting between MyCC and KPB is scheduled for January 19, 2024.

MyCC also urged caution in making speculations, especially since KPB had issued a formal statement on January 4, that based on its findings, there were no competition issues in the paddy and rice industry. — Bernama