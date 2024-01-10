KOTA KINABALU, Jan 10 — A trader pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to two charges of posing as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner and deputy chief commissioner (Operations) in June last year.

Aries Ryan Phillip Among, 29, made the plea after the charges were read out before Judge Jason Juga.

He is accused of deceiving an individual by masquerading as the MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations), leading to the victim to deposit RM8,000 into an account supposedly for a sacrificial cow donation at 11.46am on June 24 last year.

He is also charged with deceiving the same individual by impersonating the MACC chief commissioner. This led the victim to deposit RM27,000 into an account supposedly for contributing to his child’s convocation in Sydney, Australia, and RM14,300 into another account as a loan at 11.22am on June 30 last year.

Aries Ryan allegedly committed both offences through WhatsApp at Bungalow No 3, Perumahan Desa Aman, Jalan Kepayan here.

The charge was framed under Section 419 of the Penal Code, which provides a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

He also faces two alternative charges related to deceiving the same individual. In the first alternative charge, he deceived the individual into depositing RM8,000 into an account supposedly for a sacrificial cow donation at 11.46am on June 24 last year (No impersonation charge for Ahmad Khusairi).

For the second alternative charge, Aries Ryan is accused of deceiving the same individual by impersonating as Azam, leading the victim to deposit RM27,000 into an account supposedly for contributing to his child’s convocation in Sydney, Australia, and RM14,300 into another account as a loan at 11.22am on June 30 last year.

He is alleged to have committed both offences through the WhatsApp application at the same location and faces charges under Section 417 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to five years, or a fine or both, if found guilty.

Judge Jason allowed bail of RM40,000 and ordered his passport to be surrendered to the court. Aries Ryan paid a bail deposit of RM5,000.

He is also told to report to the MACC Kota Kinabalu office once every two months.

The court fixed February 14 for mention. — Bernama