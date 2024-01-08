SHAH ALAM, Jan 8 — The police have confirmed receiving a report involving three individuals who allegedly trespassed into the official residence of the Selangor Menteri Besar in Section 7 here, last Friday (January 5).

“We have received the report, and it is more of a denial. We have completed the investigation papers and handed them over to the deputy public prosecutor for further action this afternoon,” said Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim in a statement.

Mohd Iqbal had reportedly said that three local media practitioners were remanded for two days starting January 6 to assist in the investigation under Section 447 of the Penal Code in connection with an incident of trespassing into the Menteri Besar’s official residence.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Suffi Kamari, 35, today refuted allegations of trespassing into the Menteri Besar’s residence. Instead he said he had received an invitation as a member of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) regarding concerns of residents in Kampung Sungai Sireh, Port Klang, related to the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

Advertisement

Mohamad Suffi said that he and two colleagues were invited by representatives of the Gerakan Pertubuhan Ummah (Ummah) to attend a meeting with Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari on the day of the incident.

He claimed that they informed the guards on duty at the entrance gate about their presence before attending the meeting.

“After we were allowed in, I had the opportunity to interact with the menteri besar and the residents of Kampung Sungai Sireh. I even exchanged handshakes with the menteri besar who was presiding over the meeting.

Advertisement

“No provocations occurred during the meeting. However, in the middle of the session, I was called outside by an officer of the menteri besar, who subsequently accused us of trespassing into the residence before we were apprehended,” he said after filing a police report at the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters today.

Meanwhile, Harakah chief operations officer Nadzir Helmi, who was also present, informed that a counter report was filed today by their three personnel as a legal measure to uphold the truth and provide an accurate account of the incident. — Bernama