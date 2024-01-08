SEPANG, Jan 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that he never compromises on the issue of corruption, whether it involves government backbenchers or opposition members.

When speaking at the 2024 National Good Governance Symposium today, Anwar, who is also Minister of Finance, said he is committed to fighting corruption and wants to ensure that such practices do not occur in the administration of the Unity Government.

“Believe me, I do not compromise. Tan Sri Azam Baki (Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) knows my stance very well, whether the party supports me or not, that’s another question; it does not influence my decision,” he said.

Anwar said that enforcement agencies should take strict action against those involved in corruption, including prominent figures if there is solid data, facts, and reasons.

Advertisement

“...if there is (evidence), I don’t care about their positions or influence because stern action must be taken, and we have already initiated it,” he said while congratulating the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for their courage.

According to Anwar, stern actions taken against prominent figures and the cancellation of direct negotiation contracts have displeased certain parties, but such measures are necessary for the country.

“There continue to be leakages in large direct negotiation contracts involving billions of ringgit and I’m not exaggerating. I have a responsibility to defend my points,” he said.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister also urged all parties not to politicise enforcement actions against those involved in corruption, especially prominent figures.

“How long are we going to let it be like this? Why are issues like this politicised? Your loyalty to anyone or your interest in a political party is your problem...

“...we cannot talk about values, religion, and race while defending betrayal to the nation, religion, and country,” he said. — Bernama