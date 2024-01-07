KUANTAN, Jan 7 — Residents of the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bandar 2 Paloh Hinai teachers’ quarters in Pekan near here have been ordered to evacuate their homes following a landslip, believed to be due to continuous heavy rain since yesterday.

Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said they were alerted to the incident at 8.55 am today and the residents were directed to evacuate for safety reasons.

“The eight families comprising 14 adults and 10 children residing in the four-storey building are now temporarily housed at the school hostel,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Zaidi said warning signages had been put up to caution members of the public against approaching the area.

According to him, the Public Works Department’s structure and slope division would perform a thorough assessment of the land and site in order to conduct repair work. — Bernama

