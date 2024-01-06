KOTA KINABALU, Jan 6 — The counters of Central Database Hub (Padu) provided by the Sabah Department of Statistics (DOSM) were an enormous help to residents in the state to register with the new data system.

Padu counters which were opened in several areas including the Kota Kinabalu Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here since January 2 from 9am to 5pm have taken the role of giving residents information on the system.

Trader Nadia Azia Aziz, 36, from Papar said such counters are very important to enable the people obtain further information to register more efficiently.

“At first I didn’t know what Padu was, but after coming to this counter, I was given an explanation about it and how to register by the officer on duty.

“I registered for Padu using a smartphone and I found the registration process easy,” she said when met by Bernama at UTC Kota Kinabalu.

Nadia thinks the Padu counter needs to be expanded to make it easier for more Sabahans to register for the new system and understand the benefits they will receive, especially in terms of assistance and subsidies.

Sales personnel Noratika Humaira Sail, 25, from Kota Belud who also took the opportunity to register with Padu at the counter provided at the UTC described the registration process as very easy with the help of the officer on duty.

The same experience was shared by Silva Wong, 40, from Kota Kinabalu who thinks that the Padu counter facilities will attract more people to come and register.

In addition to UTC, Sabah DOSM also took the initiative to provide Padu counter facilities in several locations in Kota Kinabalu including the Imago and Centre Point shopping malls, as well as the Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) in Kampung Muhibbah and the PEDi in Kampung Kopimpinan in Putatan.

The department also opened the same counter in several districts in Sabah such as Sandakan, Tawau, Keningau, Lahad Datu, Kota Marudu to make it easier for people in the area to register with Padu.

Meanwhile, civil servant Josephine Anthoneus, 46, from Penampang said efforts to disseminate information and guidance on Padu registration need to be intensified so that more people are aware of the new system.

According to Josephine, some people, especially those who are not well versed in information technology, will have difficulty registering online if accurate guidance is not provided.

“In addition to publishing the official website for Padu registration, it may be possible to include a guide to register, so it’s easy,” she explained.

For Farah Lee, 44, she did not experience any problems when registering but faced some complications when making the verification and needed to refer to the Padu counter.

“Registration is simple, but can be improved on the identity verification so that it is faster and easier to deal with without having to go to a physical counter,” she said. — Bernama