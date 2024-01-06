Advertisement

JELI, Jan 6 — Over 2,000 residents affected by a sinkhole at KM73.850 of Jalan Kampung Sungai Sam-Jeli (FT 66) can breathe a sigh of relief as a Bailey bridge is expected to be usable by Wednesday.

Azran Ahmad, 35, a resident of Kampung Kubur Datu who works as a cashier at a supermarket, expressed joy at the announcement, stating that it brings relief to the residents who have had to take alternative routes to cross.

“Since last Monday, residents have been parking their vehicles on the roadside and walking across the sinkhole area at Sungai Sam-Jeli to carry out their daily activities.

“Residents resorted to this while going out for essential purchases, commuting to work, and attending school, compelling them to walk distances ranging from one to two kilometres,” he told Bernama today.

He explained that taking the alternative route has been a challenge for them to reach urban areas like Jeli, Tanah Merah, and Dabong (Kuala Krai).

On January 1, residents and users of Jalan Sungai Sam-Jeli near Kampung Kubur Datu lost connectivity after a sinkhole occurred leaving over 2,000 users stranded and forced to seek alternative routes.

Earlier, the Minister of Works, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, announced during his visit to inspect the site of the sinkhole that the Bailey bridge would be operational by January 10 while the permanent road, currently under construction, is expected to be completed by April, before Aidilfitri.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi surveys the site of the Bailey bridge currently under construction at KM73.850 of Jalan Kampung Sungai Sam-Jeli in Jeli January 6, 2024. — Picture via X/Bernama

Meanwhile, Rohani Salleh, 58, from Kampung Bukit Jering, mentioned that she uses the road every day to go out for evening teaching sessions.

“Some transport heavy goods, especially those in the food business, vegetables, fruits like watermelons, and vehicle spare parts from morning until late afternoon. However, the area is quiet in the evening.

“Despite dealing with a challenging road due to rain, we are relieved to hear that the temporary Bailey Bridge will be in use on Tuesday or Wednesday, and the permanent bridge is also actively under construction, expected to be usable by April,” she said. — Bernama