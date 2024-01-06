KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The number of flood evacuees in Johor increased slightly to 1,197 people at 12 relief centres (PPS) as of 6am today, from 1,153 people last night.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), eight of the PPS are in Kota Tinggi, with 793 victims, two in Mersing (277 victims) and one each in Johor Bahru (43 victims) and Kluang ( 84 victims).

Based on the publicinfobanjir website, four rivers recorded danger levels, namely Sungai Serian in Sarawak with a reading of 9.72 meters (m), two rivers in Rompin, Pahang, namely Sungai Keratong at Jalan Kota Bahagia (12.09m) and Sungai Rompin at the Kuantan/Segamat Bridge (10m), as well as Sungai Kahang, Kluang (14.76m).

The report also stated that 21 roads are closed due to disasters and damage as of 6am today.

They include talan Kuala Mentiga-Terapai in Pekan, Pahang; Jalan Kupang/Ibong/Kampung Tanjung Luas in Baling, Kedah and Jalan Bukit Jugra, Kuala Langat, Selangor.

Meanwhile in Sarawak, 38 victims of a fire which destroyed nine houses in Kampung Bintawa Hilir, Petra Jaya, early today, are provided accommodation at a PPS in Kuching. — Bernama

