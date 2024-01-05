GEORGE TOWN, Jan 5 — Penang has engaged the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) to have water tankers from other states alleviate the supply disruption planned for between January 10 and 14, said state exco Zairil Khir Johari.

The infrastructure, transportation and digital committee chairman said the state government met with SPAN regarding this yesterday.

“Penang will get water tankers from other states, which will be coordinated by SPAN,” he said.

He said SPAN provided 15 water tankers during the unscheduled supply disruption last month due to a burst pipe that affected over 200,000 consumers.

“We are asking for more tankers for next week but they are finalising the number of water tankers,” he said.

He added that Penang Water Supply Corporation is now looking at the logistics of placing water tanks at crucial areas such as housing areas in Balik Pulau, Seberang Perai Selatan and Sungai Ara.

“We have several water tanks, the large ones with capacity of 25,000 litres and small tanks,” he said.

The scheduled water supply disruption next week will affect about 590,000 consumers in Penang.

Water supply is expected to resume within 48 hours in areas closest to the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant while other areas may get supply resumption within 72 hours and those at end of the line areas in 96 hours.

The areas affected by the water supply disruption included a majority of Seberang Perai while on the island, the areas affected are Pulau Tikus, George Town, Jelutong, Gelugor, Bukit Jambul, Relau, Bayan Lepas, Bayan Baru, Batu Maung, Teluk Kumbar and Balik Pulau.

Air Itam, Tanjung Bungah, Batu Ferringhi and Teluk Bahang will not be affected as these areas are supplied from the Air Itam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam.