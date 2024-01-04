KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Police arrested three local men yesterday over alleged assaults against an e-hailing driver, at Jalan 8/3 Jalan Pandan Perdana, Ampang, on December 27.

Ampang Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohd Azam Ismail, said that the three suspects, aged 25 to 48, were arrested in Ampang and Pandan Indah, between 7.30 pm and 9 pm on January 3. A bottle of pepper spray was also seized from the suspects.

Mohd Azam said in the 12.30 am incident on December 27, the victim came down from his residence at Jalan 9/10 Pandan Perdana and went to meet one of the suspects at Jalan Pandan 8/3 Pandan Perdana, to ask the suspect to apologise for assaulting him earlier.

However, when he arrived at the place, an unknown man who was also at the scene suddenly lunged and tried to strangle him.

The victim left the scene but was followed by the suspect and five other men to a playground area, where he was beaten with an iron rod, kicked and punched by the suspect.

“Victim sustained injuries to his body and head,” he said in a statement today.

All suspects tested positive for cannabis, while two of them have previous criminal records.

“All three were remanded for four days, starting today, and the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama