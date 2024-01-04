IPOH, Jan 4 — The Perak government is set to host the first ever state “unity government” convention on January 28.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said that the one-day convention will be held at the Hotel Casuarina @ Meru here.

“We will invite all the parties that are part of the Unity Government to attend the convention,” he told reporters after attending the Program Mesra Hari Bertemu Pelanggan at the Indera Mulia Stadium here today.

Saarani said the convention is for the state to review the performance of its administration after a year of forming the unity government.

“We will look back at our performance after one year of governance. We will see what are our weaknesses and advantages. This will help the unity government to be more stable and strong.

“I will give the keynote address during the convection and it will be debated by the coalition component members,” he said.

The unity government in Perak, formed after the November 2022 state election, currently consists of Pakatan Harapan with its 24 seats in the 59-seat state legislature, and Barisan Nasional with nine seats.

The Opposition Perikatan Nasional holds the remaining 26 seats.