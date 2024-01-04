GEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 — The Penang government is offering a 50 per cent discount on the penalties for late payments of assessment tax and parcel rent arrears from January 2 to May 31.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state executive council meeting on December 6 had agreed to offer the discount as an initiative to encourage land and property owners to pay taxes.

“The offer is automatically given to those who pay their overdue fines in full at the district and land office counters or online through the PgLAND portal.

“It also applies to taxpayers who receive Penalty Notice 6A (assessment tax) or Penalty Notice 11 (parcent rent) but does not apply to those who make installment payments,” he said in a statement today.

Chow also said that the offer did not apply to members of the public who paid their overdue fines prior to the effective date of this discount.

He added that the state government was always committed to implementing appropriate initiatives to encourage land owners in Penang to pay assessment tax and parcel rent in accordance with the National Land Code and Penang Land Rules.

Those with inquiries may contact the district and land offices in their respective areas or the revenue unit of the Penang land and minerals office. — Bernama