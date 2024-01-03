SIBU, Jan 3 — Police personnel have been deployed to the Sibu Court Complex area in view of today’s case management for eight men charged in connection with last August’s riot in Machan bazaar, Kanowit.

The police personnel are on duty both in and outside the court area to maintain law and order.

Traffic police can also be seen in the vicinity of the court complex.

When contacted, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said there is an adequate number of police personnel on duty at the court complex today.

“We have also set up roadblocks at four locations in Sibu for crime prevention,” he said.

On November 21 last year, the Magistrates’ Court here fixed Jan 3, 2024 for case management of eight men charged in connection with a riot in Machan bazaar, Kanowit in August, last year.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern had also set Feb 1-2, 2024 for trial.

Johnny Lau, 33; Tie Sing Tai, 45; Kevin Lau Pick King, 35; Alvin Tang Chan Siew, 33; Dave Wong Yan Dao, 20; Jonwin Umpi, 57; Willis Inggol Jonwin, 21; and Brandon Lee Kah Xin, 25; have been charged under Section 148 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

If convicted, they each face up to five years in prison, or a fine, or both.

According to the charge, they allegedly took part in a riot on August 7 at around 4.30pm in front of a restaurant in Machan bazaar. — Borneo Post Online