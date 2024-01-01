SEREMBAN, Jan 1 — A local man died, while another was injured, after being hit by fragments from a fireworks material explosion on the roof of a car park building at a hotel in Port Dickson near here yesterday.

Port Dickson District Police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said in the incident at about 12.30pm, the victim, aged 40, died on the spot due to severe injuries to the face, while his colleague, aged 39, was sent to Port Dickson Hospital for treatment.

“Both victims are employees of a fireworks installation company assigned to install fireworks for a New Year’s Eve show at the hotel.

“An investigation is underway to find out the cause of the incident and the case is classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement here today.

Aidi Sham also called on the public not to spread speculation about the incident as it could interfere with the police investigation.

Earlier today, a minute-long video recording and images of the explosion of several fireworks shells at the hotel went viral on X. — Bernama

