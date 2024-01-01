KUANTAN, Jan 1 — The issue of malfunctioning escalator, damaged and detached floor tiles, as well as incomplete toilet facilities, at the Terminal Sentral Kuantan (TSK) here needs to be resolved immediately.

State Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Sim Chon Siang said that cleanliness aspects within the terminal also need improvements, including glass walls at the bus boarding platforms and ticket counters.

“I received 10 complaints regarding escalator malfunctions in 2023, while inspections in the restrooms revealed that many toilet bowls lacked covers, no shower heads and under the sinks were dirty.

“The management should take responsibility because they have secured the contract to manage this terminal and impose a facility fee of 70 sen per passenger, with an additional 50 sen for toilet usage,” he told reporters today after inspecting the poor conditions at TSK which went viral on social media.

He said the management of TSK also needs to be more sensitive to the conditions of the terminal, which serves as the gateway for tourists into the district, as it could cause discomfort to users.

Asked whether the state government is willing to assist if the issues were caused by financial problems, Sim said the management should engage in discussions with the relevant parties to find appropriate solutions.

“We are aware that this terminal is 10 years old and was hit by floods before. If there are major problems that cannot be solved, do not stay silent until complaints keep piling up,” he said.

Meanwhile, terminal manager Khairul Amilin Abdul Halil said that repair works for the damaged facilities are underway, while the escalator services had to be halted due to damages to the rubber handrails.

According to him, Energetic Point Sdn Bhd (EPSB) took over the management of TSK in August 2020 and there was no prior record of the rubber handrail replacement. EPSB’s contract to manage the terminal is for a duration of 10 years.

“We have ordered spare parts for the escalator and in the meantime, we have suspended its operation due to safety concerns. We also anticipate the completion of floor tile repairs by the end of January.

“Regarding cleaning duties, there are two shifts involving six staff members each. We try our best to rotate our staff but TSK is a large area. Sometimes, we seek assistance from employees in other departments to aid in cleaning works,” he said.

Khairul Amilin said around one thousand people visit TSK daily, and the number can reach 2,000 a day during peak periods, such as school holidays and festive seasons. — Bernama