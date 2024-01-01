JERTIH, Jan 1 — Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU) confirmed that the water supply disruption which occurred in 11 villages involving the Bukit Keluang Water Tank in this district was caused by a pipe leak at the bottom of Sungai Besut, near Jambatan Kampung Lampu near here.

SATU said in a statement today that a leak in the 600mm-sized pipe would see 2,670 account holders experiencing water supply disruption from today until January 21 while repair works are carried out by the appointed contractor.

So far, six tanker lorries to deliver water and 49 static tanks are being placed strategically in the affected areas, with priority given to critical premises throughout this unscheduled water supply disruption period.

According to the statement, SATU will provide the latest updates on the situation from time to time through the company’s communication channels, such as the www.satuwater.com.my website, MySATU application, Facebook and Instagram and affected consumers can also contact the Careline at 1300-88-2111 if they have any queries or complaints. — Bernama