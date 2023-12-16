KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 ― The government will source onions from China and Pakistan following India's decision to ban its export of the vegetable until March next year.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the move would not cause significant changes to the retail price of onions.

“We are prepared to do it. The price (retail price of onions) will be discussed by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), but the difference will not be much,” he told reporters after opening the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth Convention here today.

India is the largest onion exporter to Malaysia with 36 per cent, while China and Thailand contribute 20 and seven per cent respectively

Last December 8, India imposed a ban on its exports of onions until March 31 next year to curb surging local prices. ― Bernama

