IPOH, Dec 12 — The Ministry of Economy welcomes the readiness of state governments to offer land to expand the Farming Entrepreneur Initiative (Intan) under the People’s Income Initiative (IPR) programme to other states, which aimed to help more hardcore poor individuals come out of poverty.

Its minister, Rafizi Ramli said that the biggest challenge in implementing the initiative is the lack of land. Therefore, the state government must work with the ministry to ensure the success of the initiative’s mission.

“We are providing the capital, modules and planning, but without land, we cannot implement the initiative.

“The land that can be utilised includes either unused land or government facility land. We are only borrowing this land for maybe five years, we really hope that the state government will welcome this effort,” he said at a press conference after launching the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) IPR-Intan project here, today.

Also present were Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) chief executive Mohamad Haris Kader Sultan and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

NCIA has been mandated by the Ministry of Economy to implement IPR-INTAN NCER on five farms covering 42.49 hectares, including two in Hulu Kinta, Perak, two in Chuping, Perlis and one in Bukit Tangga, Kedah, with a project duration of three years.

Meanwhile, Rafizi said IPR-Intan NCER will create 175 jobs for the local people comprising the B40 group, the poor and hardcore poor with an expected minimum monthly income of RM2,000, thus lifting them out of poverty.

“This project proves that the agriculture sector can generate sustainable income in the immediate term if we combine it with modern technology and effective management systems,” he said.

He explained that the project is expected to produce over 2,100 tonnes of crops from the five farms, including chilli, sweet corn and eggplant, with an expected market value of over RM29 million.

Rafizi, who also visited the project site in Hulu Kinta, said a wide market had been secured for the selected crops and there are buyers to purchase and commercialise them.

This should ensure that participants are not exposed to the risk of falling product prices and that their income is secure, he said.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the IPR-intan NCER project in Perak is characterised as a “twin-track” initiative as it provides employment opportunities for the target groups in the local area while improving the nation’s food security.

“This project will also complement the Perak state government’s existing initiatives aimed at eradicating poverty, especially among the B40 and hardcore poor,” he said. — Bernama