GEORGE TOWN, Dec 12 — The Immigration Department today foiled a syndicate involved in the production of fake Immigration i-Kad cards, Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) cards and fake Pakistani driving licences at a flat in Persiaran Mayang Pasir 5, Bayan Lepas.

Penang Immigration director Shah Inor Shahbudin said the operation, initiated at 12.30am, was prompted by public complaints and investigations into the activities of foreign nationals observed frequently in the residential area, causing apprehension among residents.

He said checks were made on 33 individuals from 11 units, resulting in the arrest of five people who included one woman and one man from Myanmar, along with three men from Pakistan.

“Police seized several electronic devices including laptops, laminators, printing machines, 246 blank hard plastic cards and three fake passports from a flat occupied by Pakistani nationals.

“Apart from five immigration i-cards, three CIDB cards, five counterfeit Pakistani international driving licences that had been produced, police also seized equipment for altering passports, 57 pieces of clear laminated plastic, a hard drive, and three mobile phones,” he said in a statement.

He added that all the foreigners aged between 30 and 50, have been detained at Juru Immigration Depot for further investigation. — Bernama

