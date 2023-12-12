KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The police will be taking a statement soon from the 14-year-old male student who ran away from his secondary school dormitory here after being allegedly bullied.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid told Bernama when contacted that they would record the student’s statement after he is discharged from the hospital.

“We will call him after he’s discharged and decide our next course of action,” he said briefly.

Meanwhile the student’s mother, Shuhada Jamaludin, 38, said her son was still being treated for trauma at the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital in Cheras here, adding that he might need a little more time to be stable physically and emotionally before lodging a police report.

“I have gone to the police station to lodge a report but was advised by the police to wait till he has completely recovered,” she said when contacted.

The boy was found in a weak state in front of Saidina Othman Mosque in Bandar Tun Razak here on Thursday after being reported missing from his school. — Bernama

