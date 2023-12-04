KUANTAN, Dec 4 — The Pahang State Legislative Assembly today unanimously approved the motion condemning the atrocities and injustices committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people.

Tabled by state Islamic Religious Affairs, Rural Development and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Ahmad, the motion outlines five resolutions, including strongly condemning Israeli military attacks against Palestine.

“The state government also urges the United Nations (UN) Security Council to make resolutions for Israel to immediately cease military action against the Palestinians through a ceasefire and formally acknowledge that the actions of the Zionist regime are criminal acts.

Advertisement

“The Pahang government thinks that there is no solid reason for the use of disproportionate, reckless and excessive violence against Palestine,” he said during the sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang, here, today.

Syed Ibrahim said the Pahang government would continue to provide aid and show solidarity with the Palestinians through Tabung4Palestin 2.0, launched during the Pahang For Palestine rally on Oct 28.

Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji (Pakatan Harapan-Tras) supported the motion, saying that what has been happening in Palestine for the past 75 years is no longer a religious issue but has become a global humanitarian one.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shahril Azman Abd Halim (Perikatan Nasional-Jengka), who participated in the debate, said the opposition fully supports the motion as it is closely related to the ummah.

“I would like to add to the motion that we must pressure the Israeli Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) to be brought before the International Court, implement a ceasefire and deploy peacekeeping forces to prevent atrocities from continuing in Palestine.

“We also urge Egypt to ease controls on the entry of humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza through Rafah and expedite the delivery process as a sign of solidarity,” he said.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail told reporters after the sitting that he would ensure the donations raised for Tabung Pahang4Palestin will be distributed to Palestine directly without intermediaries, adding that more than RM700,000 has been raised so far.

“We are targeting to raise RM1 million. This is the state government’s commitment, and when we close (stop the collection), the state government will contribute to ensure the total hits RM1 million,” he added.

The sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama