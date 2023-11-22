KUCHING, Nov 22 — The takeover process of the Bintulu Port from the federal government is targeted to be completed by July 2024, the Sarawak Legislative Assembly was told today.

Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Majang Renggi said the state government was in the process of preparing the required legal provisions and other necessary arrangement to assume control of the port.

“The Sarawak government has persistently desired to take over Bintulu Port in restoring its right as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Bintulu Port is a federal port under the purview of the Ministry of Transport (MOT). This vital federal port plays a strategic role and an important asset to complete Sarawak’s economic ecosystem,” he said when replying to a question from Johnny Pang Leong Ming (GPS-Tanjong Batu).

Majang said the handing over of the port involved the change of administration from federal to state government and the transition will not disrupt the port’s operation.

When tabling the 2024 Budget, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government was in negotiations to hand over Bintulu Port to the state government. — Bernama

