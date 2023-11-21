KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — As many as 396 Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sewage Treatment Plant sites in Peninsular Malaysia have been selected for the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) technology Phase 1, as part of the company’s efforts towards more sustainable operations.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the initiative, which operates under the Self-Consumption (SelCo) model, once completed, is expected to generate 22,781 Megawatt-hours (MWh) of solar energy per year, with an estimated annual electricity saving of RM1.9 million by 2026.

“IWK is partnering with solar PV installation experts in an effort towards sustainable energy solutions.

“It has signed a renewable energy power purchase agreement (REPPA) with four companies, to implement this project through several packages. The four companies will invest a total capital expenditure (CAPEX) of RM84 million, for the installation (of PV) at 396 sites,” he said.

He said this after a working visit to the IWK PV solar energy initiative, at IWK’s Pantai 1 Sewage Treatment Plant (LRK), here today.

He said that a detailed assessment is also being carried out for the implementation of Phase 2, involving 583 sites, which has the potential to generate 21,500 MWh of solar energy annually, contributing to an additional annual saving of RM1.8 million by 2027.

“After completing phases 1 and 2, IWK expects a reduction of 34.4 kilotons of carbon dioxide equivalent (ktCO2e) in carbon emissions by 2027,” he said.

Meanwhile, IWK chief executive officer Narendran Maniam said the initiative is in line with the government’s policy towards the implementation of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), in an effort to achieve the carbon reduction target by 2040.

He added that there are 1,811 sites, out of 8,874 sewage treatment plants, including IWK pump stations, which have the potential for solar energy use. — Bernama