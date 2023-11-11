Advertisement

PONTIAN, Nov 11 — About 300 people around this district and nearby took advantage of the Rahmah Sale that kicked off today at Target Supermarket in Benut near here, to stock up on necessities at a lower than market price.

A Bernama check also found that the supply of goods was sufficient to meet customer demand during the two-day sale.

Siblings from Kampung Puteri Menangis, here, Norerna Md Sariyan, 28, and Norfaradila Md Sariyan, 32, praised the government’s initiative, saying it was one of the ways to ease the people’s burden.

Norerna said she managed to buy 10kg of rice for RM28.99 compared to the market price of around RM40.

“I hope it will be held more often, at least once a month,” she told Bernama.

As for Haslina Selamat, 51, she came to buy eggs at a tag about 10 per cent lower than the usual price.

“I found out today that the price of one tray of eggs is RM11.99 compared to the usual RM12.79, I managed to get two trays of eggs and some other essentials,” she said.

A couple, Noor Diyana Mohammad Khir, 31, and her husband Muhammad Kahmim Basir, 31, said they were waiting for the Rahmah Sale to buy necessities such as dry food items, chicken, vegetables and soap.

Meanwhile, Target Supermarket executive, Neo Lay Yieng said the Rahmah Sale is being held once every two months in collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living in Pontian district.

“When this sale takes place, the number of customers will double and the initial preparation to get enough stock of goods needs to be done. We will continue to support this initiative,” she said. — Bernama