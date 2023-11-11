KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The flood situation in Selangor and Perak continue to improve, with a reduction in the number of victims in temporary relief centres in both states tonight.

In SELANGOR, the number of victims continued to drop to 225 people from 58 families compared to 381 people from 101 families this morning.

The Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal said four relief centres are still operating in the state, namely the Dewan Orang Ramai Jenderam Hilir, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dengkil and Dewan Orang Ramai Dengkil in Sepang as well as the Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Bukit Changgang in Kuala Langat.

In PERAK, the number of evacuees reduced to 432 victims from 130 families compared to 496 people from 150 families this morning and they are all still placed at five relief centres in Hilir Perak and Kerian.

The state Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said that in Hilir Perak, 168 evacuees from 52 families are still housed at the Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall, while the Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall is sheltering 70 evacuees from 24 families.

“A total of 40 victims from 11 families, meanwhile, are still at the Chikus Multipurpose Hall relief centre.

“The number of flood victims in Kerian, meanwhile, remains the same, with 97 people from 24 families placed at the SK Changkat Lobak relief centre and 57 evacuees from 19 families are still housed at the SK Alor Pongsu relief centre,” it said. — Bernama