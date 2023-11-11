PUTRAJAYA, Nov 11 — The government has allocated RM725.7 million for the implementation of the Flood Mitigation (RTB) project to address the flood problem in the Dengkil area up to Labohan Dagang near here, said the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said the project, which is a long-term plan under the High Priority Flood Mitigation (TBBT), will be implemented in Sungai Langat Phase 1 and Sungai Langat Phase 2 to address the flood problems affecting about 120,000 residents in the area.

Currently, the implementation of the Sungai Langat Phase 1 RTB Project is in the process of acquiring the site and is expected to be completed in 2027, he said, adding that the Sungai Langat Phase 2 RTB project is expected to start in January 2024 and completed by 2030.

“A short-term measure, maintenance of the drainage system in the area will be carried out more frequently,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

The statement was issued in conjunction with his working visit to several flood-affected areas and the Semarang River tidal gate near here today.

Last November 5, several areas were flooded due to continuous heavy rain for an hour including Kampung Sungai Buah, Kampung Jenderam Hilir, Kampung Cemperai, Kampung Seri Tanjung, Taman Delima, Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Melut, FT29/FT32 Intersection and at Jalan Utama Taman Warisan Suria.

The floods affected about 148 houses with a total of 395 residents evacuated to several relief centres. — Bernama

Advertisement