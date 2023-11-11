BANGKOK, Nov 11 — Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel paid a courtesy call on Thai Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang.

Jojie was the first ambassador to call on Sutin, who assumed office in September.

Jojie and Sutin spent about 30 minutes discussing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations in the field of defence and security during the meeting held at the Defence Ministry on Friday.

He also congratulated Sutin on the appointment as Defence Minister.

Jojie said Malaysia is happy with the level of defence cooperation with Thailand both bilaterally and within the context of Asean and regional cooperation.

“The cooperation includes a variety of existing mechanisms to address issues such as border security, intelligence sharing, maritime security, defence industry, and research and development,” he said in a statement.

He also invited Sutin to attend the 18th Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA) which will take place May 6 to 9 next year in Kuala Lumpur.

Also present during the courtesy call were Malaysian Embassy personnel — comprising deputy chief of mission Bong Yik Jui, Minister Counsellor Megat Farez Zuhairin, and Defence Attaché Brigadier General Samsul Rizal Musa — as well as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Gen Sanitchanog Sangkachantra. — Bernama