KUALA LUMPUR, 11 Nov — The number of flood evacuees in Selangor today recorded a drop, from 429 victims involving 110 families last night to 381 victims (101 families) this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana, the evacuees are at eight relief centres in the state, comprising five in the Sepang district and three in Kuala Langat.

Meanwhile in Perak, the number of flood victims remained at 496 people involving 150 families and they are at five PPS in Hilir Perak and Kerian.

The Secretariat of the Perak Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said that in Hilir Perak, 166 victims from 52 families are at the PPS at Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall, 130 evacuees (42 families) are at the PPS at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall and another 46 victims (13 families) are at the PPS at the Chikus Multipurpose Hall.

As for the flood victims in Kerian, 97 of them (24 families) are at the PPS at SK Changkat Lobak and 57 others (19 families) are at the PPS at SK Alor Pongsu, read the statement. — Bernama

